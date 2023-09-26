Samsung's new LPCAMM DDR5 memory for laptops use 60% less space and increase performance

Samsung's new LPDDR5X memory for mobile devices is set to be a game changer, delivering better performance and taking up a fraction of the physical space.

Samsung has announced that it has developed the world's first Low Power Compression Attached Memory Module (LPCAMM) form factor for laptop memory, which could transform the DRAM and DDR5 market across PCs, laptops, and even data centers.

Samsung notes that LPDDR5X-based LPCAMM modules can improve performance by 50% and power efficiency by up to 70% while taking up 60% less space when compared to So-DIMM technology. This is exciting news for the mobile market, especially for compact gaming devices, as you're looking at speed, efficiency, and a small physical footprint.

Look at the animated gif above; you'll see how much of a space saver it can be. Speed-wise, Samsung confirms that it has successfully tested 7.5 gigabits-per-second (Gbps) LPCAMM through Intel's platform - so it'll be fast too.

The biggest advantage of LPCAMM modules is that they can be detached, offering a significant advantage over DDR-based So-DIMMs. Likewise, with existing compact and efficient LPDDR DRAM being permanently attached to the motherboard (limiting repairs and upgrades), LPCAMM offers more flexibility.

"The energy efficiency and repairability advantages of LPCAMM make this new form factor a game changer in today's PC market," said Dr. Dimitrios Ziakas, Vice President of Memory & IO Technology at Intel. "We're excited to be a part of the new standard enabling the client PC ecosystem and pave the path for future adoption and innovation in broader market segments."

Samsung also believes that these advantages will lead to LPCAMM modules becoming the solution of choice for data centers.

"With the growing demand in innovative memory solutions encompassing high performance, low power consumption, and manufacturing flexibility across various fields, LPCAMM is expected to gain wide adoption in PCs, laptops, and data centers," said Yongcheol Bae, Executive Vice President of Memory Product Planning Team at Samsung Electronics. "Samsung is committed to actively pursuing opportunities to expand the LPCAMM solution market and collaborating closely with the industry to explore new applications for its use."

Capacity won't be an issue either, as dual-channel Samsung LPCAMM memory will arrive in 32, 64, and 128GB flavors sometime in 2024. To learn about Samsung's new LPDDR5X memory - head here.