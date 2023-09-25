Apple's new FineWoven accessories might be its biggest flop yet as this picture shows

When Apple unveiled the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro it made a very big deal about the fact that it intended to ditch leather for good, making the move to a more environmentally friendly material instead. The new FineWoven cases are joined by Apple Watch bands, but it's the cases that are capturing the most attention right now. And none of that attention is positive.

If there's one complaint that has so far been repeatedly leveled at the micro twill FineWoven iPhone cases, it's that they easily mark and scratch. And a new photo of an iPhone 15 case display in an Apple Store just drives the point home. And it makes for poor viewing if you're planning on picking one of these new cases up.

The photo shows a number of FineWoven cases on display, many of which have what appear to be permanent scratches caused by fingernails. People have have already taken delivery of such cases have said that they easily mark and cannot be repaired or buffed to make them look better. Apple Stores have only had their cases on display for a limited time and they're already starting to look pretty grim indeed.

Apple says that it moved away from leather to help the planet, doing away with cases, watch bands, MagSafe Wallets, and more. But the new material has not gone down well with buyers so far with some cases even being so poorly constructed that they don't properly line up with the USB-C ports on iPhone 15 models. That's already led to issues with some USB-C cables that simply don't fit because of the misalignment.