Audio and video calls via Elon Musk's X are almost here

Elon Musk's X social network continues to work on video and audio calling and it's now closer than ever to happening according to a new leak.

Elon Musk's X social network is already hard at work on bringing video and audio calling to the platform and now it appears that it is closer than ever to fruition. Musk confirmed that he wanted to bring calls to X last month, and code suggesting the feature is on the way is already being found in the iPhone app.

That code was spotted in an iPhone version of the X app and appears to suggest that audio and video calls are closer than ever. The feature will bring calling support to anyone who has the iPhone app installed and also happens to pay for X Premium, the subscription offering previously known as Twitter Blue.

Musk believes that X is in a unique position to handle voice and video-based calling because he sees it as the world's address book, adding that the feature will be available on iPhone, Android, and the web. The cross-platform support could be a big deal, although X won't be the first to offer such a thing.

One area where X's calling features could be let down is the fact that users will have to pay for them. Whether people will pay for X Premium just to call people remains to be seen, especially when there are so many free alternatives available for download. The X Premium subscription does include other things of course, but so far it's struggled for traction.

It still isn't known exactly when we can expect the new calling features to go live, but we don't expect its development to be a minute longer than it has to be.