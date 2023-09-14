Starfield is expected to get a first-person perspective option for landing and takeoff

Starfield is expected to get a new first person perspective of taking off and landing in the form of an upcoming mod created by 'Bub'.

Starfield isn't even a month old, and we are already seeing a slew of different mods making their way to the public, and now one modder has decided to make taking off and landing just that much cooler.

The new mod is being developed by YouTuber "Bub" who posted a video to their channel showcasing the capabilities of the first-person takeoff/landing mod that enables players to view both through the first-person/third-person viewing options. The official modding tools for Starfield aren't out yet, but this coming mod seems to be working extremely smoothly with what appears to be zero problems.

Looking at how awesome it is to take off and land, particularly in the third-person perspective, it makes me wish this was an already option in vanilla Starfield. Bethesda certainly dropped the ball in this regard, as I believe the third-person perspective adds a degree of immersion to both sequences.

It's possible that once this mod becomes available to the wider public, we will see Bethesda simply adopt it and add its own version into the vanilla game. This has already happened with Bethesda announcing official support for a few mods, such as DLSS and a FOV slider.