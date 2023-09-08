Elon Musk explains exactly why Ukraine wasn't able to use Starlink to attack Russia

Elon Musk has been caught up in an online situation that originally claimed he denied Ukraine access to Starlink for an offensive attack against Russia.
As soon as these claims began circulating online, Musk was quick to squash the rumors, which suggested that Musk personally denied Ukraine access to Starlink for an offensive attack against Russia's navy fleet. The concerns that Musk prevented the attack originated from Walter Isaacson's new biography titled "Elon Musk", and now the author has stepped in to further clarify the situation.
Taking to X, Isaacson wrote that Ukraine "thought" Starlink coverage spanned all the way to Crimea, the target location of the Ukrainian offensive, and when the country realized, they asked Musk to enable it for the nation's drone attack on the Russian fleet. Musk promptly denied the request, which the SpaceX CEO further explained in a new X post that neither he nor SpaceX promised any coverage over Crimea, along with the explanation that SpaceX's terms of service states that Starlink is prohibited from being used for "offensive military action, as we are a civilian system."
Adding, "So they were again asking for something that was expressly prohibited".
