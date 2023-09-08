Lenovo reveals the Legion R27q-30 and the Legion R27i-30 gaming monitors

Lenovo has unveiled two new gaming monitors aimed at eSports gamers as they are QHD/FHD, high refresh rates, IPS displays at 27-inches.

In a move that's set to thrill gamers and enthusiasts alike, Lenovo has introduced two new gaming monitors to its Legion lineup: the Lenovo Legion R27q-30 and the Lenovo Legion R27i-30. These monitors are 27-inch IPS displays and are poised to deliver an immersive gaming experience.

One of the standout features of these monitors is their impressive native refresh rate of 165Hz, which can be overclocked to a slick 180Hz. The Legion R27q-30 boasts a QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution, while its counterpart, the Legion R27i-30, offers an FHD (1920 x 1080) resolution. Both monitors share similar specifications, including a 350 nits typical brightness, 400 nits of peak brightness, VESA support, DisplayHDR 400 certification, 99% sRGB color space coverage, and a 1 ms minimal GTG response time.

Each model features a fully adjustable stand, offering up to 135 mm of height adjustment, bi-directional pivot, +/-30 degrees of swivel, and -5 to 22 degrees of tilt, ensuring gamers can find their ideal viewing angle with ease, which pairs perfectly with the IPS panel technology. Connectivity options are robust, with two HDMI 2.1 inputs, a DisplayPort 1.4 input, and a headphone jack. Additionally, both monitors are equipped with a pair of 3W speakers.

