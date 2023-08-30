Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra buyers could get Qualcomm inside no matter where they live

The Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup is expected to use Exynos chips in some locations but the Galaxy S24 Ultra might use Qualcomm chips everywhere.

Following rumors that the Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup will only come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 inside in some countries like the United States, it seems that might not strictly be accurate after all.

The belief was that buyers of the Galaxy S24 series of phones would get Exynos 2400 chips in their new phones if they bought them in some parts of the world including Europe and Samsung's home country of South Korea. But a new report claims that will only be the case for the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus models. Those who buy the range-topping Galaxy S24 Ultra will apparently get Qualcomm's latest and greatest chip no matter where they happen to buy the phone from.

That's according to X leaker @tech_reve who does have a reasonable history with these kinds of things. However, while Samsung's Exynos chips have been lacking in recent years it's thought that the Exynos 2400 will buck the trend - and it might even prove faster than the Qualcomm chip that people would normally prefer.

It's still early days of course and the new phones aren't expected to be announced until January or February of next year. But with rumors claiming the Exynos 2400 will have a 10-core CPU with a prime ore running at 3.16GHz, this chip situation might not be as cut and dried as we had originally been led to believe.

With the launch of these new phones so far away it's also possible that Samsung could make changes to its own plans. But, thankfully, the company isn't known for stopping leaks so we can likely expect to learn more in the coming weeks and months.