Analyst weighs in on iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro colors, including the many shades of gray

Now that Apple has officially confirmed that it will hold a streamed event on September 12, all eyes are very much on what we can expect to be announced. The smart money is on four new iPhones and a couple of wearables and most of the rumors revolve around the new phones. Now, one analyst has had their say on which colors the various models will be available in.

As always, Apple looks set to keep some existing colors around while ditching others and replacing them with something new. With that in mind renowned supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared details about the colors that they believe will be available when the new iPhones go on sale. Their supply chain connections make their color observations particularly worth taking note of.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be offered in black, pink, blue, yellow, and green. That green color is one that was recently rumored and is thought to be similar to the green that was previously offered as part of the iPhone 12 lineup. That color and model are still available at the bottom of Apple's lineup of course, but the iPhone 12 is likely to be removed once the new iPhone 15 models arrive.

As for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, Kuo backs up much of what we have heard so far including the many shades of gray approach that Apple appears to have chosen to go with this time out. Kuo's belief is that the Pro models will come in gray, white, black, and blue. The last of those colors is the new one that will replace the popular deep purple of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, while the gray is thought to be the one replacing gold.

It's fair to say that the Pro iPhones could come in the most boring colors yet, at least since the OG iPhone only came in one color back in the day. We might see Apple release a new color next year, however, as that's something that has happened in the past.

Thankfully, we won't have to wait all that long before we get to find out exactly what's going on in terms of color, specifications, and everything else. That September 12 event is just around the corner and then we can start to look forward to what comes next - the rumored October event that might see new M3-powered Macs announced.