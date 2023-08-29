PC GPU market finally shows signs of recovery, and AMD's market share is growing

The GPU market is showing signs of recovery as shipments increase, thanks in part to AMD and Radeon sales in the desktop space and NVIDIA for laptops.

Even though total GPU shipments, which include all types of GPUs across desktop and mobile, have decreased -27% year to year, there is some good news for the discrete graphics card market. Per the latest industry report from John Peddle Research, PC GPU shipments for Q2 2023 increased by 11.6% compared to the previous quarter.

This figure is a potential sign that the market is recovering because, traditionally, Q2 sees a slump in sales compared to Q1, not the other way around. According to the report, it's "a significant increase in shipments" and indicative of high demand for GPUs across desktop and mobile markets.

Of course, with the overall GPU market still down, this isn't definitive proof that PC gaming hardware is back on the up and up - but it's a great sign nonetheless. Outside of quarter-on-quarter shipment growth, another interesting revelation from the report is that AMD's overall market share has increased.

With an increase of 1.2% from the previous quarter, it looks like one of the factors for the spike in GPU shipments could be the heavily discounted RDNA2-based Radeon products being sold at a discount. With that, NVIDIA's market share decreased by -0.8%, though Team Green still holds a commanding 68% share of the total GPU market.

"Q2 was surprisingly up, significantly up, led by AMD in growth and by NVIDIA in total shipments," Jon Peddie, president of JPR, noted. "NVIDIA had their best results in notebooks, AMD did well in desktops, and Intel had year-to-year overall growth. The suppliers are bullish and expecting a strong third quarter, which is normal - if things will ever be normal again."

The report adds that the GPU market has been on a steady decline since 2010, and even with growth over the next few years, it's not expected to reach those heights again. We'll definitely watch out for the Q3 report, especially with AMD launching its new Radeon RX 7700 XT and 7800 XT GPUs next week alongside the full suite of GeForce RTX 40 Series cards currently on sale.