This might be what Apple's faux leather iPhone 15 case will look like

Apple is said to have chosen against releasing a real leather iPhone 15 case unlike previous years and this could be what its replacement will look like.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro are expected to be announced next month and the expectations are already very high indeed. But those who like to get their hands on a new leather case to go with their new iPhone will find themselves left buying a third-party one instead of an official Apple one. That's after reports that Apple won't make one of its own, preferring instead to go for something that will be a faux leather alternative.

The removal of the leather iPhone case is something that makes sense given Apple's stance on the environment and the different programs it runs also speak to that. The result is that making its own leather cases isn't something that really fits with Apple's environmental chops and it now sounds like the company has decided to replace it with something that will not be based on animal skin at all. Leaks suggest that an imitation leather material will be used, based on what Weibo leaker UnclePlan calls a woven shell.

Now, X leaker Majin Bu has shared images of what appears to be a case made by a company other than Apple but is said to be similar to what the official cases will look like. The leaker also says that while the material will apparently be similar to leather, it will have a different texture than the real thing.

Those who still want the leather look and feel will still be able to get their hands on a leather iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro case of course, with plenty of third-party cases on offer from all of the usual big-name accessory makers. More artisanal companies are also no doubt ready to fill the void that will be left by Apple.

As for the iPhones themselves, the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max are all expected to be announced on September 12 before going on sale on September 22 if Apple follows its previous release schedules. The new iPhones will no doubt also be unveiled alongside new wearables. The Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are both expected to debut during the same streamed event. We can also expect the new Apple Watches to go on sale at the same time as the iPhones, too.

These new releases won't be the end of Apple's 2023, either. New M3-powered Macs are expected to be announced in October including new MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and iMac devices.