Google Chrome for iPhone is making it easier to enter web addresses with a new update

Users of Google Chrome on the iPhone are about to get a new feature that lets them put the address bar at the bottom of the screen for easier reaching.

Have you ever gone to Type-A web address into Google Chrome on your iPhone only to drop the damned thing because it's just too big? Reaching all the way to the top of an iPhone 14 Pro Max is no easy feat unless you're blessed with Hulk-like hands. But Google is working on fixing that.

According to a new report, Google is now testing a change that will make it much easier for people to reach the address bar no matter how big their iPhone might be. It's going to do that by borrowing a change that Apple made to the iPhone's Safari web browser all the way back in the iOS 15 days - it's going to give people the option of moving the browser's address bar to the bottom of the screen.

That's according to developer Steve Moser who happens to be on the TestFlight beta for Google Chrome and he shared a screenshot of what the new option currently looks like. It isn't yet clear how long it will be before Google rolls this new update out to everyone who gets their apps via the App Store, but we can only hope that it isn't that far away. Nobody should have to drop their iPhone because they wanted to visit a website, after all.

The other good news is that this will be an option, so those who like to keep their address bar at the top of the screen will continue to be able to. Apple caused great controversy when it just moved the address bar in Safari during the iOS 15 beta program, later choosing to make it an option to appease all parties. It looks like Google is getting ahead of the game and going straight for the option, thankfully.

Most people will no doubt be using Safari on their iPhones anyway, of course. That's the web browser that comes preinstalled and it's also the one that Apple has set as the default until users configure otherwise.

Hopefully Google manages to get this new version of Chrome out in time for people to install it on their brand-new iPhones this September. Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max during a streamed event on September 12 before making the handsets available to buy on September 22. The Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are also expected to debut at the same time.