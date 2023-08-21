The OnePlus 12 is tipped to get some truly premium specs

As OnePlus gets ready to celebrate its tenth birthday it's also readying the OnePlus 12, a phone that is shaping up to be a true flagship phone.

OnePlus is a company that has somehow been around for a long, long time yet also only been around for a really short time, simultaneously. But in reality, OnePlus is getting ready to celebrate its tenth birthday. And it'll announce the OnePlus 12 around the same time. Thankfully, it sounds increasingly likely that the new phone will be every bit the flagship smartphone that the anniversary deserves.

OnePlus is yet to confirm anything about the new phone of course, and that's unlikely to change until we get much nearer the expected December unveiling in China. The phone will then probably only arrive on international shores a couple of months or so later, but we're already taking notice. Because the specs that this thing will have are starting to leak out. And they sure make for some promising reading.

The latest leak comes via X leaker Yogesh Brar who has put together a collection of what they believe will be the key upgrades coming to the OnePlus 12. And who are we to argue? Brar has a solid track record with these things and knows the world of unannounced Android phones better than most.

So what do they think we should expect? Well, the first thing is that Brar expects the OnePlus 12 to sport a premium build, something that OnePlus phones haven't always been able to boast. That's a big addition here and one that will put a ton of minds at ease.

On the specs side, a massive 5,400mAh battery is expected to support 100W fast charging and ultrafast 50W wireless charging as well. To put that into perspective, Apple's iPhone 15 is expected to launch with 35W WIRED charging, and that's an upgrade.

Moving on, an IP rating is expected as is the use of what will then be Qualcomm's latest flagship silicon - the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. That's also expected to beat at the heart of Samsung's Galaxy S24 lineup as well, so it'll be no slouch.

In terms of cameras, Brar backs up claims of a 64-megapixel 3x zoom lens, while a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera will join the 50-megapixel main camera. All of that makes this a potential winner in terms of photography and videography, but we'll need to see what the OnePlus software has to say about that.

With OnePlus expected to announce the new phone in China within the next few months, it's possible we'll see more leaks soon enough. Let's just hope that the premium build doesn't also mean that we'll see too much of a premium in terms of price, too.