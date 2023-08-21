NASA JPL director comments on UFO hearings and seeing life outside of Earth

The director of NASA and CalTech's Jet Propulsion Laboratory has commented on the recent UFO hearings and if she's seen life outside of Earth.

Laurie Leshin, the director of NASA and CalTech's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, has sat down for an interview with a reporter from Fox 10 to answer some questions regarding space travel and the recent events surrounding UFOs. Leshin was asked directly if she had ever seen a spacecraft that was made from outside of this world, to which she replied, "Absolutely not". The reporter followed up by asking if anyone had ever spoken to her about that with her, to which she replied, "No".

Furthermore, the reporter asked what Leshin makes of the recent UFO hearings that revealed some key details about purported secret government programs regarding crashed UFOs and backward engineering of alien technology. Leshin recognized that there is clearly a lot of interest in these topics, and that NASA JPL is more so focussed on following the scientific evidence when looking for life elsewhere.

Leshin added there is a real chance that this question of "Are we alone" has the potential to be answered within our lifetimes. However, whether that life is intelligent is another question entirely.

"I mean, obviously, there's lots of interest," Leshin told the broadcaster. "Our interest is in following the scientific evidence in looking for life elsewhere, and I think we have the chance in our lifetimes to answer that question."