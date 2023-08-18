All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProCore i9-14900KRTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Embracer open to divesting studios, emphasizes external funding for new games

Embracer Group could sell off parts or whole game studios in an effort to reduce overhead costs of games development production, the company says.

Embracer open to divesting studios, emphasizes external funding for new games
Published
2 minutes & read time

Following massive expansion, Embracer Group is now one of the largest video games companies on the planet with over 16,000 employees. This is expected to change as the company tightens its belt and its spending accounts become more lean.

Embracer open to divesting studios, emphasizes external funding for new games 5
Open Gallery 3

Years after record earnings from pandemic spending, most video games companies are starting to pare back on operating expenses, whether it be budgets for more acquisitions or game development. We've seen mass layoffs in the tech sector with major publishers shedding hundreds of workers. That trend is set to continue with the Embracer Group, an entertainment company that houses some of the biggest names in gaming from Saber and Gearbox to THQ Nordic and Crystal Dynamics/Eidos.

Ever since Embracer's big $2 billion deal fell through, the company has been looking at ways to cut back its spending and has created a company-wide plan for cost saving. This plan includes the closure of game studios and the cancellation of specific titles. Other measures like divestment are also possible; Embracer is willing to sell off parts of or even whole studios in an effort to reduce its spending accounts. This is an interesting development in Embracer's years-long quest in acquisition expansion and somewhat ironically follows Square Enix's potential plans to also divest portions of its studios.

In Embracer's Q1 results, company CEO Lars Wingefors said the following:

"In addition, we have set a high priority on increasing external funding of certain larger projects and potential divestment opportunities."

"In the case of studios closure or divestments, you'd understand in respect of due process and commercial sensibility, we will not be commenting on the specifics," said finance executive Muge Bouillon.

The cost-saving plan reiterates Embracer's desire to secure more capital funding through external partners. These kinds of business agreements include Amazon's multi-year deal to fund the new Tomb Raider game (as well as a $600 million deal to use the franchise for other multimedia projects)

"We're not only doing layoffs, we're trying to find new partners for our games or a new home to certain studios. It's potentially easier to find partners for games that are playable and that you can actually see what it is," Wingefors said.

"We have taken actions on studios either by closing or divestments already that have not been publicly announced."

Embracer Group currently has 7 operating units with different publishers and a multitude of development teams and studios under specific divisions.

Embracer open to divesting studios, emphasizes external funding for new games 3
Open Gallery 3
Buy at Amazon

Starfield: Standard Edition - Xbox Series X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/18/2023 at 1:48 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:embracer.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.