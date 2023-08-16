The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's specs might have just leaked

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra isn't expected to debut until the early part of 2024, but one leaker has already shared details about what specs to expect.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is currently the best Samsung phone you can buy and among the best flagship phones across the market, but eyes are already starting to look for what comes next. What comes next is sure to be the Galaxy S24 Ultra, a product that isn't expected to ship until the early part of 2024. However, we're already starting to see information leak - including what appears to be a good chunk of the specifications that we can expect.

If the leak is accurate - and it comes from a previously reliable source - we can expect some things to change and some things to stay the same when compared with the current Galaxy S23 Ultra.

According to leaker Yogesh Brar we can expect a few things from the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Those things start with a quad-camera situation that includes the same 200-megapixel camera that we're familiar with from this year's model. Then there is a 12-megapixel ultrawide and a 10-megapixel periscope camera for high levels of zoom. However, things do seem to have some improvement when we get to the 50-megapixel telephoto camera. That should allow for more detailed shots than we are used to from the current model, but we will have to wait and see if it actually ships before we can be sure.

Moving on, other notable specifications include a 12-megapixel selfie camera up front and a 5,000mAh battery pack. That battery will be charged at 45W speeds, we're told, which is sure to be a disappointment to some who like ultra-fast charging.

Moving on, there's more disappointment likely. Brar suggests that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip won't be the only silicon used. While that's likely to power Galaxy S24 Ultra phones that sell in North America, those buying elsewhere might have to make do with the Samsung-designed Exynos 2400. We;ll have to wait and see what that means for performance, but Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 was one of the big high points for the Galaxy S23 Ultra no matter where it was sold.

As for when we can expect the Galaxy S24 Ultra to go on sale, we still don't know for sure. That being said, the smart money is likely to be on an announcement in the first few weeks of 2024 so we're still a long way off anything being made official. Thankfully, Samsung isn't great at preventing leaks so we can likely expect more information to appear online between now and then.