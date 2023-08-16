First Baldur's Gate 3 patch will apply 1,000+ fixes, and second one will act on player feedback

Larian is listening to players and will incorporate some of their suggestions in the second patch, but the first one will just be a massive round of fixing.

Larian CEO Swen Vincke has been talking about the roadmap ahead for Baldur's Gate 3, making some interesting revelations.

As stated in the above tweet, the next step for Larian is deploying another hotfix for the RPG (which will be the fourth), and then we have the first big patch incoming.

That applies no fewer than 1,000+ fixes and bits of tinkering, so that's a lot of bug squashing and otherwise smoothing over the game.

After that, we'll have patch number 2 dropping, and as Vincke observes, the developer is listening to suggestions from Baldur's Gate 3 players, and will include some of those in the second patch.

It's always good to hear a developer listening to its player base, naturally.

The three hotfixes we've seen so far tackled some important issues as you might guess, including problems with saved games, which can be one of the most frustrating bugs to encounter.

All this fixing up will be in the PlayStation 5 release of the RPG from the get-go, so console players will have a better experience on launch day. (Not that PC gamers had a bad one, mind - the RPG has been seriously, seriously popular, right from its release).

As for further down the road for Baldur's Gate 3, the other chatter we heard recently from Vincke was that the game is unlikely to get an expansion in the future. There are various reasons for this, although still, an expansion hasn't been completely ruled out.

What will be released in the nearer future is official mod tools, though it's not clear how in-depth those will be. Fingers crossed for some beefy possibilities.