Windows 11 test build has a hidden 'system components' page in Settings

Twitter leakers make a fresh discovery in the latest preview build in the Canary channel - a list of system apps used to manage or remove them.

Windows 11 has a 'system components' panel inside the Settings app hidden in a new test build that's just been released by Microsoft.

This is in build 25926 of Windows 11 which has just arrived in the Canary channel, and ever-present Twitter leakers PhantomOfEarth and XenoPanther both stumbled across this. It was uncovered via the usual process of digging around with ViVeTool (a Windows configuration utility).

The page lists all the system apps present in Windows 11, and according to the blurb in the UI, it facilitates managing and removing those system components.

That said, bear in mind that this is something hidden away in the earliest test channel, so nothing may come of it. Indeed, right now the list appears to just be a duplicate of the installed apps list, so it hasn't yet been implemented in any meaningful way, even behind the scenes.

Otherwise, build 25926 is a pretty unexciting affair. It brings across some features previously seen in the Dev channel - including notifications showing as a colored bell in the system tray - and there's a minor update for the Snipping Tool.

In the blog post introducing the new build, Microsoft explains: "We are beginning to roll out an update to Snipping Tool (version 11.2306.43.0 and higher) to Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels. This update introduces new buttons to edit in Paint for screenshots and edit in Clipchamp for screen recordings."

If the thought of ridding Windows 11 of some of what you might consider bloat appeals, also bear in mind the recent news that there's a bug you can exploit with the setup of the OS to effectively debloat it. Unless Microsoft has fixed that glitch already, which is possible...