Get a bunch of fantastic Resident Evil games for just $20

Grab some of the best Resident Evil games on PC for just $20 in Humble Bundle's awesome new Decades of Horror game bundle with 10 games for $2 a piece.

Published
1 minute & 12 seconds read time

Humble Bundle's latest Decades of Horror bundle packs in some must-have Resident Evil games for a low price.

Humble is bringing the savings on legacy catalog titles from Capcom, packing some great action-packed Resident Evil games. The deal offers 12 games total, split into four different pricing tiers. Depending on how much Resident Evil you want, the best deal seems to be the $20 bundle that packs in greats like Resident Evil 2 REmake alongside Resident Evil 7.

There's also a the $35 bundle which includes everything in the $20 bundle with the addition of the excellent and super entertaining Resident Evil Village, a game that stands as one of the best Halloween games you could possibly play.

The full bundle is worth $335 at retail prices, but Capcom runs these kinds of sales quite often, so if you can't buy now just wait until later and you'll most likely find a discount. Remember that Capcom eventually wants to sell 100 million games per year, and to do that, the company is willing to continually discount older catalog games to improve evergreen sales.

The contents of the $20 bundle are below. If you haven't tried these games yet, I highly recommend them--RE2 REmake is utterly terrifying, RE7 is a blast, and RE3 Remake is a short but enjoyable action-packed experience with excellent graphics and in-game visuals.

$20 bundle includes:

  1. Resident Evil 3 Remake
  2. Resident Evil 2 Remake
  3. Resident Evil 7
  4. Resident Evil 6
  5. Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition
  6. Resident Evil 4 (non-remake)
  7. Resident Evil 0
  8. Resident Evil Revelations 2: Deluxe Edition
  9. Resident Evil
  10. Resident Evil Revelations
NEWS SOURCE:humblebundle.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

