AMD officially announces Radeon PRO W7600 and Radeon PRO W7500 workstation graphics cards

AMD's new mainstream and entry-level Radeon PRO W7600 and Radeon PRO W7500 workstation graphics cards are available now starting from USD 429.

Yesterday we looked at AMD's new budget-friendly entry-level and mainstream workstation GPUs, the new Radeon PRO W7600 and Radeon PRO W7500. But, as is the case with many shiny new things in the world of tech, all of that info was gleaned from leaks and documents making its way online before official details were officially announced.

AMD Radeon PRO W7600 and AMD Radeon PRO W7500 workstation graphics cards, image credit: AMD.

And that's what we've got today, with AMD announcing two new additions to the AMD Radeon PRO W7000 Series graphics product line; the AMD Radeon PRO W7600 and AMD Radeon PRO W7500 workstation graphics cards. They join the existing AMD Radeon PRO W7900 and W7800. Per the announcement, these new cards are designed to "tackle mainstream workloads across a range of professional industries."

The announcement confirms that the AMD Radeon PRO W7600 is priced at USD 599, and the AMD Radeon PRO W7500 is priced at USD 429 - with the cards available today and set to be featured at SIGGRAPH 2023 next week.

Both new workstation graphics cards are built using the latest RDNA 3 architecture, featuring 8GB of GDDR6 memory, AMD Infinity Cache, AV1 Encode/Decode, and dedicated AI hardware acceleration. Here's a look at the individual specs.

AMD Radeon PRO W7600 workstation graphics card, image credit: AMD.

Model : AMD Radeon PRO W7600

Compute Units & Ray Accelerators : 32

AI Accelerators : 64

TFLOPS (Peak Single Precision) : 20 (FP32)

GDDR6 Memory : 8GB

Memory Interface : 128-bit

Display Outputs : 4x DisplayPort 2.1

Total Board Power: 130W (6-pin connector)

AMD Radeon PRO W7500 workstation graphics card, image credit: AMD.

Model : AMD Radeon PRO W7500

Compute Units & Ray Accelerators : 28

AI Accelerators : 56

TFLOPS (Peak Single Precision) : 12 (FP32)

GDDR6 Memory : 8GB

Memory Interface : 128-bit

Display Outputs : 4x DisplayPort 2.1

Total Board Power: 70W (PCIe bus)

"Our goal is to offer more choice for professional users, and these graphics cards do exactly that - built to address the largest market segment focusing on mainstream workloads," said Scott Herkelman, senior vice president and general manager of Graphics Business Unit at AMD. "AMD Radeon PRO W7600 and Radeon PRO W7500 graphics cards provide exceptional performance for a variety of professional applications, including CAD, BIM, and more, while offering incredible levels of visual fidelity and setting a new performance standard for mid-range professional graphics."