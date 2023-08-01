All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Having internet connectivity issues on Windows 11? Intel's new drivers might fix any Wi-Fi woes

Intel's new PROSet/Wireless Software driver version 22.240.0 has the cure for a bunch of Wi-Fi problems relating to performance and stability.

Having internet connectivity issues on Windows 11? Intel's new drivers might fix any Wi-Fi woes
Intel has issued a driver update for its wireless adapters that comes with a bunch of fixes that might be of help for those encountering Wi-Fi problems.

These driver fixes are also good for Windows 10 (Image Credit: Microsoft)
These driver fixes are also good for Windows 10 (Image Credit: Microsoft)

That includes niggles with stability and performance problems in Windows 11 (and also Windows 10), as well as connection dropouts in certain scenarios.

As Neowin spotted, Intel let us know that version 22.240.0 of its PROSet/Wireless Software fixes a problem whereby QoS with a P2P connection can cause the connection to flake out.

It also resolves an issue where RX Link speed isn't stable, and a wireless dock sometimes shows a 'weak connection' error.

Intel further explains:

"This software release version 22.240.0 has been updated to include functional updates. There may be other minor issues addressed which will impact performance, stability, or vendor specific functionality not listed above. Users should update to the latest version."

Intel lists the following as supported wireless adapters for this driver:

  • Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX411 (Gig+)
  • Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (Gig+)
  • Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX210 (Gig+)
  • Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX203
  • Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201
  • Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200
  • Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX101
  • Intel Wireless-AC 9560
  • Intel Wireless-AC 9461 / 9462
  • Intel Wireless-AC 9260
  • Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3168
  • Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3165
  • Intel Wireless 7265 Family (Rev.D)

Some folks may have already been offered this driver through Windows Update, but if not, you can grab it manually by heading here.

In other recent Intel news, you may have heard a rumor that Team Blue is mulling a price hike across its processors. Well, this is something the chip giant has come out and firmly denied, an unusual step for Intel to take. At least we know where we stand now, though, although given the origin of the price rise rumor - and some of its content - it did stretch the bounds of believability.

NEWS SOURCES:downloadmirror.intel.com, neowin.net, microsoft.com

