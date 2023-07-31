All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NASA's Webb confuses scientists with a photograph of a cosmic question mark

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has photographed a massive cosmic question mark called Herbig-Haro 46/47 that's located out in deep space.

NASA's Webb confuses scientists with a photograph of a cosmic question mark
Published
1 minute & 25 seconds read time

The world's most powerful space telescope has imagined a tightly bound pair of actively forming stars bringing forth an absolutely gorgeous new image.

NASA's Webb confuses scientists with a photograph of a cosmic question mark
That telescope is none other than the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), and according to the European Space Agency, which recently published a new image, the two tightly bound stars are called Herbig-Haro 46/47 and are located approximately 1,470 light years away from Earth within the Vela constellation.

The above image shows how both of the stars are being fed over the course of millions of years. As reported by Space.com, the image depicts an extremely large disc of material containing dust, which is slowly consumed by both stars aiding their growth.

NASA's Webb confuses scientists with a photograph of a cosmic question mark
However, that isn't all that is in the image. As pointed out by the publication, there is a question mark located in the background. Notably, there isn't any official explanation for the question mark, but some scientists have weighed in to give possible explanations for its shape and color.

"It is probably a distant galaxy, or potentially interacting galaxies (their interactions may have caused the distorted question mark-shape)," said representatives of the Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) in Baltimore, which manages JWST's science operations

"This may be the first time we've seen this particular object," STScI added. "Additional follow-up would be required to figure out what it is with any certainty. Webb is showing us many new, distant galaxies - so there's a lot of new science to be done!"

NEWS SOURCES:space.com, esawebb.org

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

