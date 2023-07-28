All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProCore i9-14900KRTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Apple TV is already feeling the Lionel Messi effect as MLS viewership soars

Lionel Messi's arrival in the MLS is already making waves with fans but it's also giving Apple an instant return on its investment via MLS Season Pass.

Apple TV is already feeling the Lionel Messi effect as MLS viewership soars
Published
1 minute & 10 seconds read time

You'd need to have been living under a rock to have missed the fact that superstar athlete Lionel Messi is now plying his trade in the MLS. He's only played two games so far, but it looks like Apple is already benefiting from his presence as viewing figures have spiked in the last week.

Apple famously paid $2.5 billion to get in on the MLS streaming rights for the next decade, with MLS Season Pass being the result. It's available via the Apple TV app and is of course a subscription service, although those who already pay for Apple TV+ do at least get a discount. Messi even gets a cut of that money as part of the deal that saw him ditch European football in Paris and it looks like the deal is already proving to be mutually beneficial.

While Apple doesn't share specific figures, it has confirmed that the last week has been a bumper one in terms of viewership. In a statement given to The Verge, Apple spokesperson Tom Neumayr confirmed that the week running from July 19 to July 26 saw the three most-watched matches ever on MLS Season Pass. The statement went on to say that viewers watched from almost 100 countries and regions around the globe with those viewers roughly split between English and Spanish broadcasts.

Apple and Messi will no doubt hope that the trend continues and if the early signs are anything to go by we can probably expect that to be the case. Messi is far from the only big name in the MLS right now of course and the league has become something of a go-to for big-name stars in the twilight of their glittering careers.

Buy at Amazon

Anker 150W USB-C Charger

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$109.99
$109.99$109.99-
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$109.99
$109.99$109.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/28/2023 at 3:41 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:theverge.com, apple.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.