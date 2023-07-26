Samsung announces the Galaxy Z Flip 5, it's new flagship flip phone

After months of rumors, Samsung has finally announced its next flagship foldable with the Galaxy Z Flip now available for preorder.

This Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a notable upgrade over the previous and already-popular Galaxy Z Flip 4, a phone that was already one of the best foldable phones around. This new model comes with an upgraded outer display that Samsung is calling the Flex Window, but that isn't all that's notable.

That Flex Window is 3.78 times larger than the previous generation which makes it a much better proposition for people who want to be able to use their phone without opening it up all the time. On the inside, the foldable display is the same size as the previous models, however - a 6.7-inch FHD+ offering with a 22:9 aspect ratio.

On the inside, buyers will make use of the latest that Qualcomm has to offer with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 ensuring that there won't be too many times that apps or games won't feel nice and snappy. That chip is paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. A 3,700mAh battery is built in, too.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 starts at $999 for the 256GB model, while the 512GB model is currently being offered at no extra cost for those who place a preorder. That alone is one good reason to consider getting your order in soon, to be sure.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 will officially go on sale on August 11 alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5, another foldable that the company also announced during the same Unpacked event.