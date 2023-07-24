All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk
GIVEAWAY: Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB 32GB RAM Kit and KC3000 2TB M.2 SDD

Elon Musk explains the hidden meanings behind the Tesla and SpaceX logos

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has explained on Twitter there is hidden meanings behind both the Tesla and SpaceX, specifically the 'T' and the 'X'.

Elon Musk explains the hidden meanings behind the Tesla and SpaceX logos
Published
1 minute & 31 seconds read time

Elon Musk has said that there are hidden meanings behind the Space X logo as well as the Tesla logo, with the Twitter owner explaining on his platform each of the stories behind the iconic symbols.

Elon Musk explains the hidden meanings behind the Tesla and SpaceX logos 2221
Open Gallery 3

Mosque has taken to his personal Twitter account to reveal some back story on the Tesla logo and the Space X logo, which both feature very prominent letters - Tesla's "T" and SpaceX's "X". These discussions from Musk come ahead of the recently announced changes of Twitter's rebranding from the iconic blue bird to Musk's new "X" platform.

The CEO of Tesla took to his personal Twitter account to explain that the inspiration behind the Tesla "T" logo comes from a cross-section of an electric motor". As for the idea behind SpaceX's branding, The company CEO said the inspiration is Similar to Tesla's as the X is "like a rocket trajectory". It's no secret that Musk has an affinity with the letter X as the Twitter owner recently launched a new AI company called xAI, which will be focussing on unlocking the mysteries of the universe.

Elon Musk explains the hidden meanings behind the Tesla and SpaceX logos 25621
Open Gallery 3

Furthermore, Twitter Inc merged into a company named X Corp which was revealed in court documents that stated: "no longer exists". The rebranding of Twitter is the very first step of Musk's overall plan of converting Twitter into "the everything app". At the time of writing this, Musk has already changed his personal Twitter account profile picture into the coming rebranded X.

Buy at Amazon

Hogwarts Legacy - PlayStation 5 | English | EU Import Region Free

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$52.95
---
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$54.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/24/2023 at 6:45 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:news.com.au

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.