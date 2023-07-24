Elon Musk is about to re-brand Twitter, the first steps to 'the everything app' have been taken

Elon Musk has announced that Twitter is about to be re-branded to X in what seems to be the first big steps towards creating 'the everything app'.

Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, has announced that the iconic blue bird is about to fly away from the platform as the company ushers in a fresh rebranding to the letter X.

The news came from none other than Musk himself, who took to his personal Twitter account to announce a soft launch of the platform rebranding to the letter X. Musk is already changed his personal profile picture to what will be Twitter's official logo, indicating the first monumental step forward towards the Musk's overall goal of converting Twitter into "the everything app."

Musk posted to his Twitter account a request for designs on the new logo, saying that if a good enough design is posted, it will go live worldwide today. For those that don't know, Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion in October of last year. Since then, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has made several big changes to the platform, some of which have been met with healthy criticism while others were met with major support.

Furthermore, court filings revealed that Twitter was merged into X Corp and is officially owned by X Holdings Corp, which was a change that Musk planned back in April 2022 ahead of the official acquisition of Twitter.

These recent changes that Twitter come as the company is suffering from major revenue losses after the pulling out of 50% of advertisers on the platform, which resulted in the company hemorrhaging money and Musk responding by laying off 50% of the company's employees and putting focus in subscription payment services such as Twitter Blue.