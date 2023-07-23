Confirmed: The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will close flat

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is set to fold flat and it might have just been confirmed by Samsung itself as July 26 launch gets ever closer.

Samsung is very much expected to announce the Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Fold 5 during its Unpacked event on July 26. Rumors had suggested a new hinge design that would allow the phone to close flat, unlike previous models. Now, it appears that Samsung has confirmed that.

That apparent confirmation comes via the Samsung India Twitter account, with a new tweet sharing a promotional video of the phone. And sure enough, that video appears to show the phone closing flat.

That's excellent news for people who have always been bothered by the fact that their high-end foldable simply refused to fold flat previously.

That isn't the only thing to look forward to from this phone, though The larger 3.4-inch outer display will be a big upgrade this time around, making it easier to use without opening the phone. When that phone is opened however, buyers can expect to find a 6.7-inch Dunamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, according to reports.

Those same reports point to 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage being joined by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. Everything will be powered by Android 13, while the main camera is likely to be a 12-megapixel affair. That's expected to sit alongside a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, while the interior selfie camera will have a 10-megapixel sensor.

In terms of day-to-day use, the biggest improvement here will undoubtedly be the addition of that larger outer display, however. Being able to use the phone without opening it quite so much will very literally change the way people use their phones moving forward.