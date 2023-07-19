Microsoft-Activision merger deadline extended to October with rising termination fee

It's official: Microsoft and Activision have extended their merger deadline to October 18 to safeguard against further possible regulatory scrutiny.

BREAKING NEWS: Microsoft and Activision have officially extended their merger agreement into October.

Last night, the Microsoft-Activision merger deadline came and went. As UK regulators at the CMA weigh Microsoft's latest offers, both Microsoft and Activision have delayed the merger deadline in an attempt to safeguard the $68.7 billion deal from any further elongated investigations from the Competition and Markets Authority.

"Microsoft and Activision Blizzard have extended the merger agreement deadline to 10/18. We're optimistic about getting this done, and excited about bringing more games to more players everywhere," Xbox gaming CEO Phil Spencer said.

Microsoft President Brad Smith also issued a statement:

"Together with Activision, we are announcing the extension of our merger agreement to 10/18 to provide ample time to work through the final regulatory issues. We will honor all commitments agreed upon with the EC and other regulators and continue to work with the CMA on the issues raised in the UK. We are confident about our prospects for getting this deal across the finish line."

The terms of the merger extension are below: