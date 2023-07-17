All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Apple's next MacBook Pro could use a new 3nm manufacturing process

Apple is expected to refresh the MacBook Pro with a new chip later this year and a new report suggests it'll be based on TSMC's 3nm process.

Apple's next MacBook Pro could use a new 3nm manufacturing process
Apple's expected to announce new M3-powered Macs later this year and one of those Macs is thought to be a new 13-inch MacBook Pro. Now, a new report is already pointing to the fact that the new laptop will use an upgraded 3nm manufacturing process from TSMC. That will surely mean that the same process will be used for other M3 chips that will find their way into a new 13-inch MacBook Air and updated iMac.

Those are the Macs that we'd been told to expect from Apple's October event by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman - a man that is normally pretty accurate when it comes to predicting what hardware Apple will announce and when.

Apple's next MacBook Pro could use a new 3nm manufacturing process 02
The new TSMC report comes via a paywalled DigiTimes report seen by MacRumors. According to that report, Apple's next-generation MacBook Pro will arrive in the third-quarter of the year, just as Gurman also predicted this past weekend. DigiTimes goes on to say that industry sources have said that TSMC's 3nm manufacturing process will be used.

The move to a smaller manufacturing process doesn't automatically mean that it will be faster, but it does mean that it will likely use less power and generate less heat. That can often allow chipmakers and designers to push the chip's cores harder, making them faster as a result.

The move to the M3 chips is set to continue into 2024, with new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros likely to be joined by a refreshed 15-inch MacBook Air. Then it's a waiting game to see when the M3 Ultra Mac Studio and Mac Pro will arrive, if indeed they do at all.

NEWS SOURCES:macrumors.com, apple.com, digitimes.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

