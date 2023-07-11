No more NUCs: Intel seemingly confirms that its nifty mini PCs are canceled

There won't be a next NUC, as we're told it's the end of the line for these compact PCs that Intel has been making for a long time now.

Intel won't make any more NUCs (Next Unit of Computing devices), so wave goodbye to those compact boxes of components.

The small form factor PCs have been around for a long time, but the axe has been brought down on NUCs, as VideoCardz spotted, and Andreas Schilling, editor of a German tech site, confirmed.

Schilling provided details of an emailed Intel statement, in which Team Blue said: "We have decided to stop direct investment in the Next Unit of Compute (NUC) Business and pivot our strategy to enable our ecosystem partners to continue NUC innovation and growth."

This is a shame, as while SFF PCs are obviously a rather niche market, Intel did them relatively well, coming up with some pretty cool designs for mini PCs, and some smart touches on the décor front too (skulls!).

That said, they weren't the cheapest of products, of course, and perhaps with the market tightening up - thanks to the cost-of-living crisis bringing in (yet another) PC sales slump - Intel felt now was a good time to call it a day.

Here at TweakTown, we've recently reviewed a couple of NUCs (a Wall St Canyon model, and an NUC 13 Pro NUC13ANBi7 - yeah, some of the names could've been snappier) and rated them highly.

Intel may well be trimming its product ambitions in another department, according to the grapevine, and that's GPUs.

Sadly, we're hearing that next-gen Battlemage graphics cards may only come in a limited array of lower-end models - maybe only two different GPUs, in fact - but that's purely (informed) speculation at this point.