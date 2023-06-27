Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 specs leak as launch draws near

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to debut at some point next month and the phone's specs appear to have leaked in full ahead of time.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 is already one of the best foldable phones around and right now we're getting ready for what comes next. That will be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, assuming the rumors are correct, and now we've been treated to a new leak that appears to have confirmed what we can look forward to in terms of specifications.

That's because Twitter leaker SnoopyTech has shared details of what is coming up for Samsung's biggest foldable device, and there's plenty to get the teeth into.

The information required jumping through a few hoops but once we decoded the binary the details were revealed.

Those details start with a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display on the inside with a 1Hz to 120Hz refresh rate and a 2176x1812 resolution. On the outside, there's a 6.2-inch display that will range from 48Hz to 120Hz with a 2316x904 display.

On the inside, 12GB of RAM will be paired with up to 512GB of storage, so there's no 1TB option here. At least Qualcomm's flagship chip is involved though, with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip sure to keep apps and games running as quickly as possible.

In terms of connectivity, there's support for Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax), USB-C 3.2, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC while the main camera will be a 50-megapixel affair. Two 12-megapixel cameras will handle ultra-wide and telephoto duties, while a 10-megapixel camera will take selfies.

Color options include Phantom Black, Cream, and Icy Blue while eSIM and nanoSIM options enable a dual-SIM configuration. IPX8 water resistance and a 4400mAh battery round out the main specifications.

All of that is expected to be announced next month with devices likely going on sale not all that much later, so we won't have to wait too much longer before we can take one of these things for a spin ourselves.