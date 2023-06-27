All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 specs leak as launch draws near

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to debut at some point next month and the phone's specs appear to have leaked in full ahead of time.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 specs leak as launch draws near
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 is already one of the best foldable phones around and right now we're getting ready for what comes next. That will be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, assuming the rumors are correct, and now we've been treated to a new leak that appears to have confirmed what we can look forward to in terms of specifications.

That's because Twitter leaker SnoopyTech has shared details of what is coming up for Samsung's biggest foldable device, and there's plenty to get the teeth into.

The information required jumping through a few hoops but once we decoded the binary the details were revealed.

Those details start with a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display on the inside with a 1Hz to 120Hz refresh rate and a 2176x1812 resolution. On the outside, there's a 6.2-inch display that will range from 48Hz to 120Hz with a 2316x904 display.

On the inside, 12GB of RAM will be paired with up to 512GB of storage, so there's no 1TB option here. At least Qualcomm's flagship chip is involved though, with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip sure to keep apps and games running as quickly as possible.

In terms of connectivity, there's support for Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax), USB-C 3.2, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC while the main camera will be a 50-megapixel affair. Two 12-megapixel cameras will handle ultra-wide and telephoto duties, while a 10-megapixel camera will take selfies.

Color options include Phantom Black, Cream, and Icy Blue while eSIM and nanoSIM options enable a dual-SIM configuration. IPX8 water resistance and a 4400mAh battery round out the main specifications.

All of that is expected to be announced next month with devices likely going on sale not all that much later, so we won't have to wait too much longer before we can take one of these things for a spin ourselves.

Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$1669.99
- - -
Buy
$1349.99
- - -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/27/2023 at 6:06 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.