New Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 leak bomb bares all

Samsung's next Galaxy Z Flip phone is just around the corner and it's now leaked in a big way with all of the specs now available to see.

Published
1 minute & 10 seconds read time

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to be announced within the next few weeks and now we've been treated to a first proper look at the specifications that we can expect it to come with once it finally does debut.

The new leak comes via Twitter leaker SnoopyTech and was a somewhat cryptic one - the tweet required decoding, which is a new one on us. Still, the end result was a list of specifications and they make for some interesting reading.

According to the leak, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate that can vary between 1Hz and 120Hz with a resolution of 2640 x 1080. That display will obviously be on the inside. On the outside, you'll find a 3.4-inch display that should make for some big improvements in terms of usability. The leak suggests that users will be able to check notifications, control music playback, and more.

Moving on, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip is set to be paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, while the main camera will be a 12-megapixel affair. A 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera will be joined by a 10--megapixel selfie camera, we're told. All of that will be powered by a 3,700mAh battery.

Other tidbits include USB-C 3.2 support, an IPX8 rating, and Bluetooth 5.2. Wi-Fi 6E is also present for fast networking and there will also be dual-SIM support for those who need it via a nanoSIM and eSIM support.

Colors? Well, you'll be able to choose between Lavender, Mint, Cream, and Graphite. We're expecting Samsung to announce the new foldable in July, so we shouldn't have to wait too long for this to all become official.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Unlocked

NEWS SOURCE:news.samsung.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

