GeForce RTX 4060 benchmarks in Cyberpunk 2077 show it might not be great for overclocking

Ahead of the GeForce RTX 4060 launch we're seeing a few outlets put the card to the test in Cyberpunk 2077, with one looking at its OC potential.

Ahead of the GeForce RTX 4060 launch this week, we've already seen some early previews showcasing DLSS performance in Cyberpunk 2077 with ray-tracing enabled using the game's hardware-intensive 'RT Ultra' mode.

In addition to some benchmarks we reported on earlier today, veteran tech YouTube channel JayzTwoCents got his hands-on the new ASUS RTX 4060 Dual model to see how it performs with a little tweaking and overclocking.

And the results aren't exactly earth-shattering, even with a noted higher TDP on the ASUS card of up to 130W and a clock speed boost of 100 MHz.In Cyberpunk 2077, with DLSS and the RT Ultra preset selected, we see the frame-rate increase from 80.8 fps to 82.3 fps, which is the sort of overclocking you'd consider negligible at 1.2%.

Of course, this is a single title, and Cyberpunk 2077's impressive ray-tracing effects might not be susceptible to a boost in clock speeds and could be mostly dependent on the RT and Tensor Cores in the GeForce RTX 4060 to do all of the heavy liftings. Also, there's the fact that the RTX 4060 is a mainstream GPU designed for efficiency and 1080p performance and not the sort of card tailor-made for pushing performance.

That said, it's still an interesting result, and with OC models for the RTX 4060 hitting the market, if this indicates what to expect, then it might be best to stick to the MSRP models.

Other tech channels have also got some deep dives into Cyberpunk 2077's RT performance on the GeForce RTX 4060 - including a detailed look at latency and image quality with comparisons to a range of GPUs from Daniel Owen. Check this out alongside the JayzTwoCents overclocking video - below.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4060 Ti OC Edition 8GB GDDR6

$399.99
$399.99 $399.99 $399.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$399.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/26/2023 at 9:53 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

