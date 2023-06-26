All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

GeForce RTX 4060 benchmarks for Cyberpunk 2077 show DLSS 2 and DLSS 3 performance

More GeForce RTX 4060 benchmarks have appeared, this time for Cyberpunk 2077's 'RT Ultra' mode in 1080p with DLSS 2 and DLSS 3 enabled.

GeForce RTX 4060 benchmarks for Cyberpunk 2077 show DLSS 2 and DLSS 3 performance
Published
1 minute & 35 seconds read time

After a few benchmark leaks covering some synthetic tests painting a picture of the GeForce RTX 4060 presenting a 20% raw performance uplift over the GeForce RTX 3060, it looks like we've now got some official (or at least NVIDIA-approved) looks at how the RTX 4060 performs in-game.

Cyberpunk 2077 in RT Ultra Mode with DLSS 3 enabled, image credit: AusGamers.
Open Gallery 4

Cyberpunk 2077 in RT Ultra Mode with DLSS 3 enabled, image credit: AusGamers.

The game in question is Cyberpunk 2077, still one of the best-looking PC games available, and back in the headlines thanks to the upcoming September release of the Phantom Liberty expansion. NVIDIA has provided a few outlets early access to the GeForce RTX 4060, allowing them to post benchmark results using Cyberpunk 2077's hardware-intensive 'RT Ultra' setting with DLSS 2 and DLSS 3 enabled.

Over at AusGamers, the only stipulation was that DLSS needed to be set to Balanced, but other than that, there were no restrictions on what to test or compare performance with. And with that, we see in-game results compared to the GeForce RTX 3060 12GB (the STRIX OC model from ASUS) and the GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER (Founders Edition).

GeForce RTX 4060 Cyberpunk 2077 benchmark results, image credit: AusGamers.
Open Gallery 4

GeForce RTX 4060 Cyberpunk 2077 benchmark results, image credit: AusGamers.

The GeForce RTX 4060 tested was the MSI GeForce RTX 4060 VENTUS 2X model, which will most likely be an MSRP card available for USD 299. As for the numbers, they paint a pretty good (or expected) picture for the RTX 4060 - a 50% uplift over the GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER (which would be closer to 60% if compared to the baseline RTX 2060) and a 20% uplift over the GeForce RTX 3060 12GB.

The DLSS 3 performance, which makes use of Frame Generation and NVIDIA Reflex, is impressive, sitting at 110 frames-per-second, with AusGamers noting that Reflex can reduce the latency compared to standard DLSS 2 rendering - getting it down to sub 60ms. It's a great showing for DLSS 3, which is definitely one of the new GeForce RTX 40 Series draw cards.

The article also offers an early look at power efficiency, with the GeForce RTX 4060 only drawing 113W of power compared to 171W for the GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER and 161W for the GeForce RTX 3060. With the GeForce RTX 4060 out later this week, full reviews are coming soon, so it will be interesting to see if the 20% figure holds across other games.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4060 Ti OC Edition 8GB GDDR6

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
$399.99
$399.99 $399.99 $399.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$399.99
- - -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/26/2023 at 8:11 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:ausgamers.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.