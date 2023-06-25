All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Is this a massive GeForce RTX 4090 Ti with a quad-slot cooler or an RTX 4090 prototype?

It's probably a prototype, but we could be looking at a potential four-slot cooler for a GeForce RTX 4090 Ti - a card that is still rumored to be coming.

Is this a massive GeForce RTX 4090 Ti with a quad-slot cooler or an RTX 4090 prototype?
Published
1 minute & 34 seconds read time

Earlier this year, we saw pictures of a four-slot Founders Edition for a potential GeForce RTX 4090 TI or TITAN-class Ada GPU that featured an interesting vertical orientation of the I/O ports. This indicated that the internal hardware would be configured vertically and positioned in a certain way to account for the extra cooling required.

Four-slot thickness and vertical orientation for the I/O, could this be the GeForce RTX 4090 Ti, image credit: Twitter/@ExperteVallah.
Open Gallery 3

Four-slot thickness and vertical orientation for the I/O, could this be the GeForce RTX 4090 Ti, image credit: Twitter/@ExperteVallah.

Reports at the time indicated that dual 12VHPWR 16-pin connectors would be required to deliver over 800W of power. On top of that, it looks like this GeForce RTX 4090 TI or TITAN-class Ada GPU would also ship with 48GB of VRAM on a 384-bit memory bus.

This week comes new images courtesy of @ExperteVallah over on Twitter showcasing the cooler the rumored "Titan Ada" graphics card. Sitting next to a Founders Edition model from the GeForce RTX 30 Series makes it look absolutely huge, thanks to the quad-slot thickness. The images also reinforce the vertical configuration for the I/O ports, though these images are for a prototype without internal hardware.

The RTX 4090 logo could mean this is an older prototype.
Open Gallery 3

The RTX 4090 logo could mean this is an older prototype.

Interestingly, the images only show a single 12VHPWR 16-pin connector, pointing to a peak power limit of 600W instead of the 800+ that has been previously reported. Also, with GeForce RTX branding and the "RTX 4090" logo, this could very well be a prototype cooler for the GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition that launched last year - something NVIDIA was testing before locking down the final design and the 450W power limit.

Enough evidence points to NVIDIA testing and planning to release a GeForce RTX 4090 TI or TITAN-class Ada GPU. Still, based on the sheer unmatched power of the baseline GeForce RTX 4090 (it's the most powerful GPU available today by a huge margin), there's word that NVIDIA has shelved its plans for a GeForce RTX 4090 Ti - or has canceled them completely.

If we see a fully unlocked AD102 GPU with 18,176 CUDA Cores, an 11% increase over the RTX 4090, there's a good chance it'll be a four-slot monster of a card.

Buy at Amazon

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 24GB GDRR6X

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$1649.99
$1649.99 $1649.99 -
Buy
$1599.99
$1599.99 $1649.99 $1699.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/25/2023 at 11:04 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, wccftech.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.