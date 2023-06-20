All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Ransomware gang threatens Reddit with blackmail over recent changes, demands hit $4.5 million

A ransomware gang has said it has 80GB of company data that it says it won't leak to the public if it's given $4.5 million and API changes are reversed.

Ransomware gang threatens Reddit with blackmail over recent changes, demands hit $4.5 million
Published
1 minute & 46 seconds read time

The tumultuous debacle between Redditors and Reddit as a company has just got a whole lot more interesting as a ransomware group has claimed they have 80GB of confidential company files it's prepared to release if demands aren't reached.

Reddit has certainly kicked up a storm after the company announced changes to its Application Programming Interface (API), and these changes would essentially make it impossible for third-party developers to continually support third-party apps and tools used by millions of Redditors. Many of these apps improved the general Reddit experience, and many third-party tools were used by volunteer moderators to speed up their moderation process.

Apollo, the most popular third-party Reddit app, said it would no longer be able to keep running as it would be unable to pay the $20 million a year that Reddit's new pricing now states is a requirement. In response to these changes, thousands of subreddits decided to go offline in an almost platform-wide blackout. This digital protest prompted a response from Reddit CEO Steve Huffman, who said in a recent interview that the API changes are here to stay and that subreddits going dark will eventually pass.

Now a new player has entered the scene. Ransomware gang BlackCat has claimed credit for a phishing attack Reddit fell victim to in February. According to BlackCat, the ransomware gang has approximately 80GB of company data that it plans on releasing if its demands aren't met. Notably, Reddit admitted to the breach but said at the time that no critical data was stolen.

BlackCat has demanded that Reddit must pay the group $4.5 million and roll back all of the recent API changes.

NEWS SOURCE:thewrap.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

