All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 world record overclock hits an incredible 3.93 GHz

With an LN2 cooled Colorful GeForce RTX 4090 iGame LAB hitting an impressive 3.93 GHz, does this mean that we're about to see a GPU hit 4 GHz.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 world record overclock hits an incredible 3.93 GHz
Published
1 minute & 6 seconds read time

Overclocker CENS has pushed the clock speed on a GeForce RTX 4090 to new heights, passing the 3900 MHz barrier to hit an impressive 3930 MHz and sustain that for over 46 seconds. The number surpasses the previous best set by CENS of 3825 MHz and now sits in the top spot in HWBOT's GPUPI 3.3 32B ranking.

Colorful GeForce RTX 4090 iGame LAB.
Open Gallery 2

Colorful GeForce RTX 4090 iGame LAB.

The GPUPI benchmark isn't about pushing graphics or visuals but about observing peak frequency through complex mathematics. Interestingly, the Top 10 results are all GeForce RTX 4090 overclocks, pointing to NVIDIA's flagship GPU as the most powerful in raw performance and potential boost clock speeds. AMD is basically nowhere to be seen here.

Still, it's an impressive showing and another step towards a single GPU hitting 4 GHz, which this result is just 70 MHz shy of!

Regarding hardware, CENS is rocking the Colorful GeForce RTX 4090 iGame LAB graphics card cooled with LN2 - naturally. Colorful's flagship model is one of the most powerful GeForce RTX 4090 variants, with a 2625 MHz out-of-the-box boost and a peak TDP of 515W over a single 16-pin connector. Its PCB with a custom design that uses 24+4 VRM is great for overclocking.

Other hardware in the build included the Intel Core i9 13900K 'Raptor Lake-S' and 32GB of G.SKILL DDR5 memory.

It will be interesting to see if CENS or someone else can push the GeForce RTX 4090 clock speeds to 4 GHz, which would be a new milestone for discrete GPUs - and something we're very interested in seeing.

Buy at Amazon

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 SUPRIM Liquid X 24G

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$1799.99
$1799.99 - -
Buy
$1799.99
$1799.99 $1849.99 $1874.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/18/2023 at 11:30 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:hwbot.org, twitter.com, videocardz.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.