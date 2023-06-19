All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Google warns its own staff about using the AI chatbot they created

Google has cautioned its own employees about how to use artificial intelligence-powered chatbots such as Bard or OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Google warns its own staff about using the AI chatbot they created
Published
1 minute & 14 seconds read time

A new report claims Google is warning its employees about the dangers of AI-powered chatbots and how they should go about using them.

Google warns its own staff about using the AI chatbot they created 61251
Open Gallery 2

Reuters has reported that four people familiar with the matter have informed the publication that Google is warning its employees about chatbot dangers, which includes the company's own AI-powered chatbot, Bard. The warnings from the company are similar to what other companies have told their employees, which is to refrain from entering any confidential information, whether that be personal or company IP, into any chatbot as the information.

Why is entering confidential information into an AI chatbot a bad idea? Researchers have found that confidential or personal information entered into AI chatbots can and is read to by human reviewers and that the chatbot is also capable of bringing up this information when prompted appropriately. These facts mean that any AI chatbot is a potential information leak risk.

Additionally, Alphabet, Google's parent company, has warned employees not to use code generated by AI chatbots, even from its own chatbot Bard, which the company says can make "undesired code suggestions".

These requests from Google are also being heard by Samsung employees after a Samsung staffer leaked insider source code with OpenAI's ChatGPT, resulting in the company banning the use of AI chatbots on any company-provided device. Additionally, Samsung announced that it was working on its own AI-powered tool that would be used internally.

Matthew Prince, CEO of Cloudflare, said that typing confidential matters into chatbots was like "turning a bunch of PhD students loose in all of your private records."

NEWS SOURCES:reuters.com, arxiv.org

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.