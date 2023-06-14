OpenAI rolls out new features while also reducing pricing

OpenAI, the creators of the immensely popular AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT, have announced a slew of new text features and a price reduction.

OpenAI wants to keep its number one place in the generative AI space, and to do that, the company has announced new features for ChatGPT along with a price reduction.

The developers of ChatGPT took to the OpenAI blog to announce a new version of GPT-3.5-turbo and GPT-4. GPT-4 and GPT-3.5-turbo, as OpenAI explains in its blog post, will be getting a feature called "Function Calling", which will allow developers to create chatbots that can outsource made requests to external tools such as ChatGPT plugins. Furthermore, OpenAI has added features such as converting natural language into database queries.

An example of that would be, "Email Anya to see if she wants to get coffee next Friday" to "send_email(to: string, body: string)". Another example would be "What's the weather like in Boston?" to "get_current_weather(location: string, unit: 'celsius' | 'fahrenheit')." The feature also works for converting natural language into API calls or database queries. An example would be converting the prompt, "Who are my top ten customers this month?", which would convert to "get_customers_by_revenue(start_date: string, end_date: string, limit: int)".