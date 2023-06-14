All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
TEAMGROUP launches PRO+ MicroSDXC, it's newest top-performing memory card

TEAMGROUP has announced it will be launching the PRO+ MicroSDXC UHS-I U3 A2 V30 memory card, its newest top-performing memory card.

TEAMGROUP has announced it has a new top-performing memory card available aimed at individuals looking to store high-definition 4K photos and video.

TEAMGROUP has launched its newest edition to its memory card solution line-up, with the company announcing via a press release, the PRO+ TEAMGROUP PRO+ MicroSDXC UHS-I U3 A2 V30, which will arrive in various capacities such as 1TB, 512GB, 256GB, and 128GB. Notably, TEAMGROUP has made sure the PRO+ MicroSDXC meets Application Performance Class A2 standards, along with UHS Speed Class 3, and Video Speed Class V30, as outlined in the aforementioned name of the product.

As for read and write speeds, TEAMGROUP's newest top-performing memory card will be capable of reaching 160 MB/s and 110 MB/s read and write, respectively. TEAMGROUP writes in its press release that the PRO+ MicroSDXC is aimed at creators that are looking to capture 4K videos and high quality images, while also being a solution for mobile users looking to upgrade their storage. If you are interested in reading more about the PRO+ MicroSDXC, check out the website link here.

"Perfect for storing high-definition 4K photos and video recordings, allowing you to capture every moment. Rated at an Application Performance Class of A2 and capable of high IOPS, this brand-new top-performing card provides a fast and smooth performance on mobile devices.

Expand your storage easily with this card, which is available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB capacities and is compatible with a wide range of smart devices, cameras, and other equipment. It has passed rigorous testing for its waterproof, dustproof, shockproof, anti-static, anti-X-ray, and extreme temperature resistant design. Users can record and play with peace of mind," writes TEAMGROUP

NEWS SOURCE:teamgroupinc.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

