Pentagon whistleblower David Grusch's home was broken into, the Vatican knows the UFO truth

Pentagon UFO whistleblower and former intelligence official David Grusch has had his home broken into and is being harassed by private organizations.

Ross Coulthart, the journalist that conducted the interview with Pentagon UFO whistleblower David Grusch, has said the former intelligence official is currently suffering from harassment.

Coulthart interviewed Grusch as part of News Nation's exclusive one-hour special into all of the claims Grusch has come forward with. For those who aren't familiar with Grusch's story, he's a decorated former combat officer in Afghanistan, a veteran of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) and the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), and has many current and retired intelligence officials vouch for his credentials, such as the Christopher Mellon, a former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence, who also worked with Congress on UAP reports,.

Grusch has claimed the US military has covered up secret programs that involve the capture of alien spacecrafts that contained non-human intelligence. Grusch also claims he was briefed on events where non-human intelligence harmed and even murdered humans. The former intelligence official revealed a lot during the one-hour interview, and now according to Coulthart, who appeared on the podcast Need To Know, Grusch is in a much safer position now that his story is public.

Read more: Pentagon UFO whistleblower claims US government has covered up aliens murdering people

Additionally, Coulthart said that Grusch's home has been broken into, and he's been targeted with surveillance and overall harassed. Coulthart says that he has a "pretty good idea" of "who is doing the harassing, and it's quite extraordinary." Additionally, the individuals harassing Grusch aren't linked to a "government agency" and "it's probably a private contractor".

Coulthart also recounts in the interview that he's received evidence that the Vatican has been studying UFOs for quite some time and that there is lots of undisclosed evidence stored within the Vatican's archives.