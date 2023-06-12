Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra camera specs leak, disappointing fans that wanted big changes

Ahead of the expected reveal of the Galaxy S24 Ultra in the first quarter of 2024, a renowned leaker has showcased the camera specifications.

Samsung rolled out massive changes to its Galaxy S23 Ultra, specifically the primary camera that got massive upgrades such as a 200-megapixel rear camera and a new selfie camera.

According to leaker Ice Universe, the Galaxy S24 Ultra won't experience the same degree of changes, or many changes at all, compared to the Galaxy S23 Ultra, as the S24 is rumored to have the same 200-megapixel Samsung HP2 primary camera sensor, a 12-megapixel Sony IMX564 sensor for its ultra-wide lens and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX754 telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

The only upgrade that is purportedly coming to the Galaxy S24 Ultra is to the 12MP Sony IMX564 sensor, which has been upgraded to the 12MP Sony IMX754+ sensor for the longest optical zoom. Since there are allegedly minimal changes coming to the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which can expect very little changes in the quality of images, unless Samsung plans on rolling out a bunch of software and processing improvements.

"According to Korean sources, The S24 Ultra rear camera has not changed except for the negligible adjustment of 10x," writes Ice Universe

It should be noted that there is nothing officially confirmed about the Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24+ cameras.

In other news, a Pentagon UFO whistleblower has claimed that the US government has secret programs that involve encountering non-human intelligence and alien spacecrafts. If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out the link below.