Ken Levine reveals why he stopped making BioShock games: 'I trapped myself'

BioShock creator Ken Levine discusses why he stopped making new BioShock titles and moved on to other game projects: 'I sort of built a trap for myself'

In a recent interview with the Sacred Symbols podcast, BioShock visionary Ken Levine gave key insight as to why he decided to leave the series behind. Levine highlights the compounding stress of major success and how developers and creatives are pressured to continually push out big hits that one-up their previous games.

After BioShock Infinite, which Levine says he wanted to be Irrational's own blockbuster version of Call of Duty, the creator essentially felt trapped by his creations. Levine didn't want to feel like he had to compete against himself and up the ante each time, so he chose to work on a different game--one that took many, many years before it was revealed.

Here's an excerpt of what Levine said in the interview, with a full link to the podcast below: