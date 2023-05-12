AMD RX 7600 GPU leaks suggest higher than expected price - but don't panic yet

Most price leaks are around the $300 to $330 mark for the AMD RX 7600, though an outlying piece of spillage pushes much higher - but don't fret about it.

Rumors around AMD's RX 7600 graphics card are coming in at a fair old pace now, and with the GPU supposedly less than a fortnight away from its launch, some retailer prices have been spotted.

The bad news is that they're slightly higher than anticipated. As VideoCardz reports, Cowcotland - a French tech site - has sources claiming that the RX 7600 cards (custom models) will weigh in at €349 in France.

As VideoCardz works out, there's a 20% sales tax to be taken into account there, which would leave a rough price conversion at $315 - apply salt now - a bit pricier than the latest rumor from the tech site's own sources, which held that the RX 7600 should cost $300 (or maybe even a touch less).

However, elsewhere (from RedGamingTech on YouTube) we've heard whispers of a $329 MSRP for the RX 7600, with a caveat that some third-party models might be closer to $300.

So, in truth, the rumors are all converging on about the $300 to $330 mark.

Well, not quite all of them, as another bit of spillage from Twitter - courtesy of Harukaze5719 - shows the Sapphire Pulse RX 7600 (widely leaked at this point) in Singapore priced at 545 Singapore Dollars, equating to around $380 in US money.

However, any of these pre-release prices might be placeholders (retailer guestimates), and could be subject to other pressures (notably export costs), so they should be regarded with a great deal of caution. Especially as the source of the last one is Carousell (a 'consumer marketplace' in Singapore).

As that one is quite far out of line with all the other price predictions, we think it's pretty safe to ignore it. Ultimately, though, we don't know where AMD could go with the RX 7600, and all of these price tag estimations may miss the mark.

After all, if Team Red sees that NVIDIA intends to push out the RTX 4060 Ti at $400 or so, then the temptation might be to ask a bit more for its mid-range rival which should be in the same performance ballpark, or thereabouts.