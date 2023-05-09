iPhone 15 Pro Max again tipped as the only model with a periscope zoom camera

The iPhone 15 Pro Max looks increasingly likely to be the only model packing a new periscope zoom lens when it is announced later this year.

If you are looking to upgrade your iPhone later this year and want to be able to enjoy improved zoom capabilities, you're going to want to iPhone 15 Pro Max.

That's following yet another report that the biggest and best iPhone will be the only one to benefit from a new zoom lens that will be made possible thanks to the magic of the periscope.

A periscope lens is one that bends light to allow for a longer distance between the lens itself and the camera sensor. That allows for the distance to be increased without making the phone thicker, and it will mean that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will have up top a 6x zoom - a big improvement over the current 3x optical capabilities.

We'd already been told to expect the iPhone 15 Pro Max to be the only one that would have a periscope camera, but now that's been as confirmed as these things can be. Twitter leaker @URedditor has tweeted to say that they have now seen independent confirmation that this is in fact the case. They say that this is the first time that independent confirmation has been available, suggesting that previous indications weren't enough to justify the claim until now.

The iPhone 15 lineup is expected to include the base model, the iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and high-end iPhone 15 Pro Max when it is announced this September. The Pro models are also expected to sport a new titanium finish as well as an Action button in place of the familiar mute switch.