Nothing teases its new premium smartphone and it's coming to the US

The Nothing Phone (2) is coming and the company has teased a summer 2023 release while giving us an idea of what the phone will look like.

The Nothing Phone (2) is coming and while we still don't exactly know when it'll arrive, we do now have more information than we did before. Like the fact that we can expect an announcement this summer.

That's what Nothing is saying on a teaser webpage that also shows us a little bit of a look at what the phone will look like. Not that we can see all that much, it's a severe close-up of what is likely the phone's back panel. We do see what appears to be a red notification light as well, but knowing Nothing it's possible that the light could do more than just tell you when you've got a new unread email.

As for the phone itself, we're expecting a premium device based on what we've been told so far. That's going to start with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, which is as much as we have learned about the specs of this thing so far. There are some out there who remain disappointed that Nothing isn't using the latest flagship chip in the form of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, but the chip being used here should still be more than enough to make apps and games fly.

Nothing says that people can sign up on the company's website to be notified of more information when it is ready, with that set to be summer 2023 according to that website. We can likely expect more details to leak between now and then, and interest is high - this is the first time Nothing will officially launch a phone in the United States after all.