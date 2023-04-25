All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Xbox console sales down 30%, hit lowest revenues since Xbox Series X/S launch

Xbox console revenues are down to their lowest point since the Xbox Series X/S launched in November 2020 due to supply constraints, Microsoft says.

Xbox console sales down 30%, hit lowest revenues since Xbox Series X/S launch
Published
1 minute & 22 seconds read time

Xbox console sales are down 30% year-over-year, hitting the lowest revenue mark since the Xbox Series X/S consoles released in November 2020.

Xbox console sales down 30%, hit lowest revenues since Xbox Series X/S launch 13
Open Gallery 5

Microsoft just announced its Q3 Fiscal Year 2023 earnings report and the results aren't so good for Xbox hardware.

According to the data provided by Microsoft, total Xbox console sales revenues are down a staggering 30% from last year. Our records indicate that Xbox consoles generated around $508 million throughout the Q3 period (January - March 2023). This is the lowest point since the launch of the Xbox Series line of consoles during Microsoft's Q2 FY21 period.

Xbox console sales down 30%, hit lowest revenues since Xbox Series X/S launch 3231
Open Gallery 5

In its 10Q SEC filing, Microsoft notes that the reduction in revenues was due to "lower volume of consoles sold," but why are hardware sales down so much? It's not necessarily because the system is unpopular compared to the best-selling PlayStation 5, but the age-old supply constraint issues. Microsoft is apparently producing less consoles than it was previously, possibly due to shortages of key components.

"Gaming revenue decreased $133 million or 4% driven by a decline in Xbox hardware. Xbox hardware revenue decreased 30% on a strong prior year comparable, driven by lower volume of consoles sold. Xbox content and services revenue increased 3% driven by growth in Xbox Game Pass," Microsoft writes in its 10Q filing.

"Xbox hardware revenue declined 30% (down 28% CC) on a prior year comparable that benefited from increased console supply," say the company's Q3 earnings slides.

Xbox console sales down 30%, hit lowest revenues since Xbox Series X/S launch 323
Open Gallery 5

Overall, the Xbox business seems to be quite healthy. While hardware sales are down, content and services earnings are up 3% to a strong $3.105 billion, driven in part by Xbox Game Pass subscriptions.

Xbox's current Fiscal Year 2023 earnings now add up to $11.977 billion, putting this year firmly ahead of Xbox's pre-pandemic performance levels.

Xbox console sales down 30%, hit lowest revenues since Xbox Series X/S launch 3234
Open Gallery 5
Buy at Amazon

Redfall: Standard Edition - Xbox Series X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/25/2023 at 4:00 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:microsoft.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.