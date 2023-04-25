All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

NASA confirms its $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope has glitched

NASA has announced its $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope has experienced a glitch that has led NASA to launch an investigation.

NASA confirms its $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope has glitched
Published
2 minutes & 22 seconds read time

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has experienced a glitch in its Mid Infrared Instrument (MIRI), the instrument used to capture light in the wavelength range of 5 to 28 microns.

NASA confirms its $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope has glitched 9652
Open Gallery 2

NASA has taken to its blog on its website to explain that during Webb's routine monthly performance monitoring and calibration check, NASA engineers noticed a discrepancy in the data Webb's MIRI instrument was observing and what has already been well documented. To calibrate Webb's instrument, NASA engineers compare the brightness of standard stars that have already been cataloged to what Webb's instruments are observing.

Throughout this process, the data discrepancy was discovered, and further analysis was conducted on MIRI's Medium Resolution Spectroscopy (MRS) mode. NASA noticed that since Webb has been in operation, the amount of light being registered by MIRI's sensors when Webb is in the MRS mode has decreased. NASA notes that there is no risk to the MIRI instrument itself and that there has been zero impact on all other observation modes within MIRI and on Webb's other scientific instruments.

The space agency writes that it will be joining up with its partners to launch an investigation into the glitch with MIRI's MRS mode and that the Webb team will be continuing all planned MIRI observations. The Webb team will be gathering as much data as they can about the MRS mode anomaly and attempt to assess the situation fully through additional test observations within the MRS mode. Additionally, NASA writes it will be implementing a long-term-monitoring plan while the team explores possible mitigation strategies.

Furthermore, NASA already has a mitigation plan to explore, and according to the space agency, it may be a viable work around for the problem. The Webb team may be able to take slightly longer exposure shots at the affected wavelengths to account for the reduction in registered light. However, this has yet to be publicly tried.

The $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope launched from Earth on December 25, 2021, and successfully made it to a designated location 1 million miles away from the planet at Lagrange Point 2. At this location, the next-generation space telescope is gravitationally stable, putting it in the perfect spot to conduct various scientific operations over the course of, hopefully, the next 20 years.

Since it began scientific operations, Webb has astounded researchers with its phenomenal images of the cosmos, leading to a greater understanding of distant galaxies, atmospheres on planets, and much more.

Buy at Amazon

Bioworld NASA Space Logo Fleece Throw Blanket

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$23.99
$24.99$24.99$24.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/25/2023 at 4:54 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:blogs.nasa.gov, space.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.