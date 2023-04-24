All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Explore an anime version of Tokyo in this free Unreal Engine 5 demo

Unreal Engine 5 is upping the visual fidelity we see in a number of games, with Anime Tokyo recreating the iconic Shibuya district.

Explore an anime version of Tokyo in this free Unreal Engine 5 demo
Published
1 minute & 19 seconds read time

Anime Tokyo is a new art project by Yan Ru created in Unreal Engine 5 that lets you explore and wander around in a 3D Tokyo. With several city blocks of the iconic Shibuya district recreated using an anime style, it's a visually impressive tech demo with an avatar that offers different visual filters ranging from cherry-blossom pink to sunny and overcast.

Anime Tokyo, a new Unreal Engine art and tech demo, image credit: Yan Ru.
Open Gallery 2

Anime Tokyo, a new Unreal Engine art and tech demo, image credit: Yan Ru.

The city itself isn't exactly bustling with people or vehicles though it is realistic because it features several known brands and storefronts like Starbucks Coffee.

It's an impressive slice of virtual tourism and captures Tokyo in a way reminiscent of games like the Yakuza series from SEGA and Tango Gameworks' Ghostwire: Tokyo.

The demo is available via Art Station, with a file size of roughly 1.7GB, with plans to update it in the months ahead and even release it on Steam as a standalone app. There's a lot to discover with several city blocks to explore, so it would be great to see more added over time.

Creator Yan Ru notes that additional weather options are planned, like rain and even snow, which would add more variety to what's currently available. Yan Ru notes that the project combines two of their favorite things - Japanese anime and creating things in Unreal Engine.

Outside of walking the streets and taking in the sights, there's also a photo mode. Again, as a slice of virtual tourism, the anime vibe and presentation suit the Shibuya setting. Suppose you've been there in real life or wanted to casually walk around one of Tokyo's most populated districts without worrying about game-specific tasks and objectives. In that case, Anime Tokyo is worth checking out.

Buy at Amazon

Ghostwire: Tokyo - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$26.01
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/24/2023 at 1:22 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:artstation.com, pcgamer.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.