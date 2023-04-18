Don't expect a mystery third Samsung foldable in 2023

Samsung had been rumored to have a third foldable device in the works, possibly with a tri-fold design. Now, one analyst says that it won't arrive in 2023.

There had been the od leak and suspicion that Samsung was getting ready to announce a mystery third foldable in 2023, but that now seems to be highly unlikely.

While it wasn't clear to anyone what that third foldable could be, there was the suggestion that Samsung was working on a tri-fold tablet of some sort that would turn a larger tablet into something more the size of a phone. There was a chance that the device could debut in 2023 but the lack of recent leaks suggests now. Now, the well-connected display analyst Ross Young has weighed in and it isn't good news.

Young was replying to a post on Twitter by leaker Max Jambor who suggested that while we'd seen more and more leaks of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, the third folding device was conspicuously absent from leaks. That, suggests Young, is because it isn't going to happen. At least, it won't happen in 2023.

Young says that there is no third Samsung foldable coming in 2023 beyond any China-only models that might be in the cards. That's bad news for those who had been hoping that the mystery third foldable could be a big new addition to the lineup.

It still could be, of course. Young didn't say that the project wasn't real or that Samsung had canned plans for a tri-fold device. He just says that it isn't going to be released in 2023 which just means one thing - it's time to start looking forward to 2024 instead.