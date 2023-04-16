All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Someone modded DLSS 3 and Frame Generation into The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Bethesda's The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is one of the most popular PC games of all time, and one of the most modded - with DLSS 3 and Frame Gen coming.

Someone modded DLSS 3 and Frame Generation into The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Published
1 minute & 12 seconds read time

Regarding modding PC games, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim reigns supreme as one of the most modded games in history. From ray-tracing to 4K textures to entirely new questlines with fully voiced characters, Bethesda's iconic RPG from 2011 is still going strong - and thriving.

Someone modded DLSS 3 and Frame Generation into The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim 03
Open Gallery 3

With the launch of the new GeForce RTX40 Series of GPUs from NVIDIA, one of the most talked about bits of new RTX tech has been the arrival of DLSS 3 and Frame Generation. An AI solution that generates entirely new frames to improve a game's performance - especially if there are any CPU limitations or bottlenecks.

With the DLSS 3 plugin publicly available, it was only a matter of time before someone looked at injecting it into the world of Skyrim. After successfully modding DLSS 2 (Super Resolution) into Skyrim and Fallout 4 - both run on Bethesda's Creation Engine - modder PureDark adds DLSS 3 and Frame Generation.

PureDark has shared a short video showcasing the addition of DLSS 3 in Skyrim with an upscaler interface similar to Portal with RTX. The results are impressive, showcasing a much smoother presentation regarding the frame rate - with a built-in tool to simulate CPU load for testing. DLSS 3 has been shown to offer impressive results for games that rely heavily on the CPU, like Microsoft Flight Simulator and Marve's Spider-Man Remastered.

There are issues relating to latency and getting NVIDIA Reflex to do its thing, which PureDark has flagged with NVIDIA (even Wccftech has notified NVIDIA's PR department). Hopefully, the issue will be resolved, and DLSS 3 in Skyrim will become a mod that all GeForce RTX 40 Series owners can enjoy. And pair with all manner of ray-tracing and fancy visual effects mods for Skyrim that can make the game look incredible.

Buy at Amazon

McFarlane - Elder Scrolls Skyrim - ALDUIN Gold

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/16/2023 at 10:41 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:youtu.be, wccftech.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.